Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.52-$0.56 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $800-$810 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $815.83 million. Tenable also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.02-$0.03 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TENB. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tenable from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Tenable from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Shares of TENB stock traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $43.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.57 and its 200-day moving average is $38.37. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $63.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -57.74 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $315,677.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at $6,047,339.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $183,551.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,886 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,168.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $315,677.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at $6,047,339.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $1,258,075. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 81.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth about $237,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

