TerraClassicUSD (USTC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $44.37 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 7th. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 26.3% higher against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $310.55 million and $44.37 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0317 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00088103 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00063308 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00010349 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001214 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001916 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00024816 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002312 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004354 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,801,683,361 coins and its circulating supply is 9,800,135,185 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
