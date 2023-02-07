The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Joseph Group Capital Management

Joseph Group Capital Management increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.5% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 907,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,590,000 after buying an additional 34,186 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 16,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 925,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,859,000 after acquiring an additional 84,449 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $140.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,656,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,098,732. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.85. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The stock has a market cap of $330.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,279 shares of company stock valued at $3,583,493. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

