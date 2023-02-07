The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,590 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.1% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $27,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,536,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,327,000 after purchasing an additional 637,095 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 22.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,844 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,377,000 after acquiring an additional 228,272 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 15,762,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,478,000 after acquiring an additional 60,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,261,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,291,000 after acquiring an additional 344,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.18. 1,656,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,098,732. The stock has a market cap of $330.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.85.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,279 shares of company stock worth $3,583,493. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

