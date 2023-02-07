The PRS REIT plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:PRSR)

The PRS REIT plc (LON:PRSR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

PRS REIT Stock Up 4.1 %

PRS REIT stock traded up GBX 3.70 ($0.04) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 93.40 ($1.12). The stock had a trading volume of 622,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,756. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 86.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 92.58. PRS REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 80.20 ($0.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 114 ($1.37). The stock has a market capitalization of £513.00 million and a P/E ratio of 407.73.

Get PRS REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRSR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of PRS REIT from GBX 100 ($1.20) to GBX 95 ($1.14) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 96 ($1.15) target price on shares of PRS REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

PRS REIT Company Profile

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector ("PRS") and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company is investing over GBP 1bn in a portfolio of high quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of GBP 0.56bn (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017 and subsequent fundraisings in February 2018 and September 2021.

See Also

