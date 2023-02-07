Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Director Jim P. Manzi Sells 1,000 Shares

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE TMO traded up $6.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $582.99. 655,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,870. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $228.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $563.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $550.42. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $618.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

