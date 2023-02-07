Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.40

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 18060568 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Transocean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Transocean in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.58.

Transocean Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.93.

Insider Activity at Transocean

Institutional Trading of Transocean

In related news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 14,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $89,427.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 277,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,962.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 34,267 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $186,755.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 291,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 14,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $89,427.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 277,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,962.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,877 shares of company stock valued at $340,874 over the last ninety days. 13.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Transocean by 8.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,576 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Transocean by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,761 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 47,816 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 104.1% during the second quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 535,823 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 273,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

