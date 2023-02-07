Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.40

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 18060568 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Transocean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Transocean in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.58.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.93.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Transocean by 8.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,576 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Transocean by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,761 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 47,816 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 104.1% during the second quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 535,823 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 273,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.
Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.
