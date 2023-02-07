Traxx (TRAXX) Price Reaches $0.0337 on Top Exchanges

Traxx (TRAXX) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last week, Traxx has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Traxx token can now be bought for about $0.0337 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges. Traxx has a market capitalization of $59.98 million and approximately $173,504.63 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.65 or 0.00442351 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,800.01 or 0.29302115 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.34 or 0.00419450 BTC.

About Traxx

Traxx was first traded on March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Traxx’s official website is tokentraxx.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

