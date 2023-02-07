Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Trading Up 8%

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) shares were up 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.66 and last traded at $25.62. Approximately 1,181,899 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,117,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TWST. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Twist Bioscience from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience Stock Up 7.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.38.

Institutional Trading of Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.35. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 99.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 430.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 155.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 23.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

About Twist Bioscience

(Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.