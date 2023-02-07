Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Trading Up 8%

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) shares were up 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.66 and last traded at $25.62. Approximately 1,181,899 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,117,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.73.
Several research firms have commented on TWST. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Twist Bioscience from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.38.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 430.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 155.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 23.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.
Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.
