Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,850 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1,549.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $639,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816,843 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 7,721.1% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,846 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1,512.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $244,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $225,714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock opened at $208.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $128.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Barclays raised their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Argus decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.92.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

