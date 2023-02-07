V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13, RTT News reports. V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. V.F. updated its FY23 guidance to $2.05-2.15 EPS.
Shares of NYSE VFC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.52. 12,162,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,738,647. V.F. has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $64.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.17.
In other news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other V.F. news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at $803,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
VFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on V.F. from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on V.F. to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.
VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.
