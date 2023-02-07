V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13, RTT News reports. V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. V.F. updated its FY23 guidance to $2.05-2.15 EPS.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VFC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.52. 12,162,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,738,647. V.F. has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $64.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other V.F. news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at $803,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the first quarter valued at $83,806,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the first quarter valued at about $50,416,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 38.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,706,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $153,890,000 after purchasing an additional 756,275 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,443,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,760,000 after acquiring an additional 440,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on V.F. from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on V.F. to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Further Reading

