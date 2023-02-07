V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.05-2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on VFC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of V.F. from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.33.

V.F. Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:VFC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.52. 12,656,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,758,413. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.41. V.F. has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $64.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that V.F. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other V.F. news, CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in V.F. by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,028,018,000 after acquiring an additional 161,526 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,490,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $369,023,000 after purchasing an additional 386,948 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in V.F. by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,706,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $153,890,000 after acquiring an additional 756,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in V.F. by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,124,000 after acquiring an additional 187,008 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Further Reading

