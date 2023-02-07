Veritaseum Achieves Market Capitalization of $72.42 Million (VERI)

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Veritaseum token can now be bought for about $33.69 or 0.00145174 BTC on major exchanges. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $72.42 million and $9,019.63 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum was first traded on May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com.

Veritaseum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

