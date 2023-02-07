VirtualMeta (VMA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $17,317.23

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 7th. VirtualMeta has a total market cap of $5.66 million and $17,317.23 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VirtualMeta token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, VirtualMeta has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.88 or 0.00442665 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,814.77 or 0.29322964 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.32 or 0.00418754 BTC.

VirtualMeta Token Profile

VirtualMeta’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VirtualMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00248023 USD and is up 6.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $17,271.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

