Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WMT. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.75.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $140.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,438,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,408,726. Walmart has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.18. The firm has a market cap of $380.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $1,476,780.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,468,631 shares in the company, valued at $223,408,147.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,854,767. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $1,370,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 18,112 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,197,893 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $169,749,000 after buying an additional 390,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

