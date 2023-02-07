Western Union (NYSE:WU) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.27 billion-$4.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.06 billion. Western Union also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.55-1.65 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WU. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Western Union from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Western Union from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Western Union from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Union currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.30.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of Western Union stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,291,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,655,358. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.45. Western Union has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $20.40. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Western Union had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 195.13%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Western Union’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 44.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Union

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the second quarter worth about $357,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 1,348.7% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Western Union by 8.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Western Union by 10.1% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Western Union by 26.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 24,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.