Western Union (NYSE:WU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. Western Union had a return on equity of 195.13% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Western Union updated its FY23 guidance to $1.55-1.65 EPS.

Western Union Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WU traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.85. The company had a trading volume of 8,274,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,649,787. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Western Union has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $20.40.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.55%.

Institutional Trading of Western Union

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Western Union by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Western Union by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Western Union by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Western Union by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Western Union by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

