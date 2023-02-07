Western Union (NYSE:WU) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.58.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Western Union from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Western Union from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.30.

NYSE:WU traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.85. 8,295,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,650,631. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average is $14.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Western Union has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $20.40.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 195.13% and a net margin of 17.78%. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 44.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Western Union by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 67,876 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,173,000 after acquiring an additional 370,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

