Wrapped Velas (WVLX) Price Tops $0.0289

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Wrapped Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0289 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Velas has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Velas has a market cap of $65.83 million and approximately $62,581.01 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.95 or 0.00443441 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,819.43 or 0.29374321 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $97.19 or 0.00418640 BTC.

Wrapped Velas launched on April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Wrapped Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02611341 USD and is down -3.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $53,066.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

