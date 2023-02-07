XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week

XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. XIDO FINANCE has a market cap of $87.52 million and approximately $81,247.01 worth of XIDO FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XIDO FINANCE has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One XIDO FINANCE token can currently be bought for $3.09 or 0.00013337 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XIDO FINANCE Token Profile

XIDO FINANCE’s genesis date was September 9th, 2020. XIDO FINANCE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,314,463 tokens. XIDO FINANCE’s official message board is medium.com/@xidofinance. XIDO FINANCE’s official website is xido.finance. XIDO FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @xidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XIDO FINANCE

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDO is decentralized AMM with yield farming incentives, no mints, and a unique token distribution design. Token which adds a governance layer and powers the self-sustaining pools and farms without ever minting a new token.It is layer protocol for payments specifically built to support the fast-growing DeFi industry using our important technological innovations.”

