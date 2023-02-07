ZEON (ZEON) Market Cap Reaches $82.43 Million

ZEON (ZEON) traded up 97.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded up 8% against the dollar. ZEON has a market cap of $82.43 million and approximately $68,999.99 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON token can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.11 or 0.00443251 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,829.94 or 0.29361721 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.61 or 0.00419623 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network.

Buying and Selling ZEON

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain.ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

