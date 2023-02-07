Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 84,449 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 925,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,449 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.7% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $116,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 81,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $752,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,279 shares of company stock valued at $3,583,493 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.5 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $139.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $328.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

