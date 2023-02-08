10,000 Shares in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Purchased by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $443,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 44,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 8,894 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 432,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 12,951 shares during the period. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 96,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $13.50 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.54 million, a PE ratio of 65.50 and a beta of 1.74. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $17.98.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

