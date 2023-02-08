3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in 3M by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 23,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in 3M by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 287,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 15.3% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,059,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,585,000 after purchasing an additional 128,235 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $116.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 3M has a 12 month low of $107.07 and a 12 month high of $164.26. The company has a market cap of $64.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.12.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.92.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

