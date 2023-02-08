4,336 Shares in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Purchased by Systematic Alpha Investments LLC

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in LKQ by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in LKQ by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of LKQ opened at $55.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.56. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $22,127,162.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,663,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,373,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

