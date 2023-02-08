6,670 Shares in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Purchased by Blueprint Investment Partners LLC

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 431.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IEI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.00. 176,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,810. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.28. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.26 and a 12 month high of $127.25.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.