ABCMETA Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,921.09 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 36.4% against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $11.92 million and approximately $2,921.09 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010001 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00052484 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029954 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002055 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00019318 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004294 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.03 or 0.00226250 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002796 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00012248 USD and is down -11.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $4,908.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

