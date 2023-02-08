Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADNT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adient from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America raised Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Adient from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Adient to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter Carlin sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $79,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,830.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter Carlin sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $79,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,830.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $168,087.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,589 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Adient Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adient by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 14,229 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adient by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,923,000 after acquiring an additional 256,880 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Adient by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $45.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.80 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.83 and its 200 day moving average is $35.72. Adient has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

Further Reading

