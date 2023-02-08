Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $395-435 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $429.40 million. Advanced Energy Industries also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.85-$1.35 EPS.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AEIS stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.25. The stock had a trading volume of 304,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.57. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $67.55 and a twelve month high of $101.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.87 and its 200 day moving average is $87.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 7.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AEIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark cut their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Advanced Energy Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 64.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at $891,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter valued at $805,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 63.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at $544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

