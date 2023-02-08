aelf (ELF) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $18.79 Million

aelf (ELF) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. In the last seven days, aelf has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $107.32 million and approximately $18.79 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000861 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00011214 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00008577 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005387 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001991 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About aelf

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 553,729,866 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.com.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.