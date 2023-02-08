Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.10 earnings per share.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $170.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $108.12 and a 52 week high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMG shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.21.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,791,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $424,037,000 after purchasing an additional 43,391 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $190,583,000 after purchasing an additional 54,161 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 937,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,102,000 after purchasing an additional 39,576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,843,000 after purchasing an additional 16,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 384,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

