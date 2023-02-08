AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$13.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.52. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$14.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.80 billion. AGCO also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.50-$13.50 EPS.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of AGCO traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,289. AGCO has a one year low of $88.55 and a one year high of $150.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.30.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at AGCO

AGCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $154.40.

In related news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $185,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,569.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AGCO

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 227.8% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

