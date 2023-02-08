Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Up 12.0 %

AAMC stock opened at $38.00 on Monday. Altisource Asset Management has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $39.20. The company has a market cap of $67.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 1.49% of Altisource Asset Management at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corp. operates as an alternative lending company. The firm provides liquidity and capital to under-served markets. It assess opportunities which potentially be of long-term benefit to shareholders such as Crypto-ATMs. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

