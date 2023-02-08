Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.13.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altria Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after acquiring an additional 89,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $46.56 on Wednesday. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.92.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 283.14% and a net margin of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.87%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

