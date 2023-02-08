Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 199.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MO shares. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

NYSE MO opened at $46.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 283.14% and a net margin of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.87%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

