Amaze World (AMZE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $23,330.01

Amaze World (AMZE) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Amaze World token can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00002690 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Amaze World has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. Amaze World has a total market capitalization of $33.48 million and $23,330.01 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Amaze World Token Profile

Amaze World launched on November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amaze World’s official website is amaze-world.com. The official message board for Amaze World is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e.

Amaze World Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

