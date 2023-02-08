Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Gap Down to $11.89

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.89, but opened at $11.44. Amcor shares last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 1,086,530 shares traded.

AMCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

In other news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $66,612.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amcor news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $1,238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,331.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $66,612.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,080,955 shares of company stock worth $13,145,237 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Amcor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 32,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

