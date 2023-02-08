American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,754 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.53.

Insider Activity at American Express

American Express Stock Performance

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXP opened at $178.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $133.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.