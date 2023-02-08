Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Hudson Portfolio Management LLC

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its holdings in Amgen by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 490,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,241,000 after buying an additional 26,471 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AMGN traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,154. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.14 and a 200 day moving average of $257.24. The company has a market cap of $129.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.39 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.88.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.