Analysts Set BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) PT at $1,833.15

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,088.14.

BHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.45) to GBX 2,250 ($27.05) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,450 ($29.45) to GBX 2,500 ($30.05) in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BHP Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 262.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 507 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHP opened at $66.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.22 and a 200-day moving average of $57.46. BHP Group has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

