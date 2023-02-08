Analysts Set PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT at $115.85

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the forty brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.26.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at $29,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About PayPal
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
