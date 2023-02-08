Analysts Set Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Price Target at $33.33

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Range Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Range Resources Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $37.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.57%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter worth $901,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at $371,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at $991,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at $740,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 3.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,886 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

See Also

