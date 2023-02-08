Analyzing Emerald (NYSE:EEX) and LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD)

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) and LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Emerald has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveWorld has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Emerald and LiveWorld, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerald 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Emerald and LiveWorld’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerald $145.50 million 1.85 -$78.10 million $0.09 44.23 LiveWorld $11.15 million 0.94 $1.02 million $0.01 23.02

LiveWorld has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Emerald. LiveWorld is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Emerald, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.1% of Emerald shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Emerald shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of LiveWorld shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Emerald and LiveWorld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerald 39.36% -146.33% 12.99% LiveWorld 9.12% 29.60% 16.56%

Summary

Emerald beats LiveWorld on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc. engages in the operation of business-to-business trade shows. The firm serves the gift, home & general merchandise, sports, design and construction, technology and jewelry sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commerce, Design and Technology and All Other. The Commerce segment includes events and services covering merchandising, licensing, and retail sourcing and marketing to enable professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands. The Design and Technology segment includes events and services that support a wide variety of industries connecting businesses and professionals with products, operational strategies, and integration opportunities to drive new business and streamline processes and creative solutions. The All Other segment consists of Emerald’s remaining operating segments, which provide diverse events and services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld, Inc. engages in the provision of software and services solutions. It offers conversation management SaaS platforms, management for the pharma industry, moderation, and engagement services, customer services, social analytics, strategy, and media. The company was founded by Peter H. Friedman and Jenna Woodul on April 10, 1996 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

