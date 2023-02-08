Analyzing Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) and GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP)

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) and Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GSE Systems and Sprinklr’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSE Systems $55.18 million 0.40 $10.61 million ($0.74) -1.39 Sprinklr $588.53 million 4.71 -$111.47 million ($0.35) -30.31

GSE Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sprinklr. Sprinklr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GSE Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

GSE Systems has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sprinklr has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GSE Systems and Sprinklr, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSE Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Sprinklr 0 5 5 0 2.50

Sprinklr has a consensus target price of $11.20, suggesting a potential upside of 5.56%. Given Sprinklr’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sprinklr is more favorable than GSE Systems.

Profitability

This table compares GSE Systems and Sprinklr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSE Systems -30.88% -40.01% -20.30% Sprinklr -15.63% -15.52% -8.76%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.7% of GSE Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Sprinklr shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of GSE Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.8% of Sprinklr shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sprinklr beats GSE Systems on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GSE Systems

GSE Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through the Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer-based tutorials/simulation. The Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segment focuses on nuclear operations instructors, procedure writers, technical engineers, and other consultants to the nuclear power industry. The company was founded on March 30, 1994 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc. provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey. Its products include Modern Research that enables its customers to listen, learn from, and act on insights gleaned from modern channels; Modern Care that enables brands to listen to, route, resolve and analyze customer service issues across modern and traditional channels; Modern Marketing and Advertising enables global brands to plan, create, publish, optimize, and analyze their organic/owned marketing content and paid advertising campaigns across modern channels; and Social Engagement and Sales allows customers listen to, triage, engage, and analyze conversations across modern channels. The company also provides professional, managed, training, and consultancy services. Sprinklr, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

