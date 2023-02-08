Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Sold by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG lessened its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLSGet Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,007,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,978 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.91% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $68,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $70,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APLS shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.23.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 7.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.20. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $33.32 and a one year high of $70.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLSGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.27). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 560.92% and a negative return on equity of 194.70%. The company had revenue of $22.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $552,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 983,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,332,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 28,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,468,092.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 965,128 shares in the company, valued at $50,244,563.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $552,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 983,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,332,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,538 shares of company stock worth $4,002,785 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

