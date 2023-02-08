API3 (API3) Price Tops $1.78 on Exchanges

API3 (API3) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 8th. One API3 token can currently be purchased for $1.78 or 0.00007868 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. API3 has a market capitalization of $110.19 million and approximately $12.68 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, API3 has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.88 or 0.00444218 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,749.04 or 0.29425829 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.70 or 0.00430333 BTC.

About API3

API3’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 119,045,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3. The official website for API3 is api3.org. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

API3 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

