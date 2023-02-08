API3 Trading Up 15.9% Over Last Week (API3)

API3 (API3) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One API3 token can currently be purchased for about $1.81 or 0.00007919 BTC on popular exchanges. API3 has a market cap of $112.18 million and approximately $12.97 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, API3 has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.47 or 0.00445209 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000109 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,721.77 or 0.29491428 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.68 or 0.00415404 BTC.

API3 Token Profile

API3 was first traded on September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 119,045,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official website is api3.org. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

API3 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

