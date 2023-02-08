Apollo Currency 24 Hour Volume Hits $542,261.57 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $11.76 million and $542,261.57 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00087848 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00065892 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00011380 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00024978 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

