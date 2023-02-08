Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 price target for the company.

Shares of APO opened at $73.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of -13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.73. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.33.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 277,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,949,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,667 shares of company stock worth $6,030,958 in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APO. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

