Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the iPhone maker on Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Apple has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Apple has a dividend payout ratio of 13.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Apple to earn $6.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $154.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Activity

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 27.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 10.6% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 29,097.9% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,300,881 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth about $203,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.49.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

